City officials are moving ahead on a new budget that represents just over a 3% increase, but still have concerns of how much money the state will be able to provide in aid during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While the Baker-Polito Administration's proposed budget, at $44.6 billion, has yet to be finalized, the city of Gloucester is planning to vote on a proposed fiscal 2021 budget of $117.9 million on Wednesday.
State aid is the city's second largest revenue source, which is projected to increase by about $326,000 based on the governor's proposed budget.
"Our biggest concern, no surprise, is state aid," Chief Financial Officer John Dunn said at Tuesday night's City Council special meeting. "This budget is built on the governor's proposal, which was originally issued in January."
Hours prior to the meeting, Damon Cummings replied to Ward 2 Councilor Val Gilman's Facebook page with similar concerns.
"I understand the legal requirement to come up with a balanced budget, but wonder if it means anything at all given the uncertainty of state and federal funding," he wrote.
Interim Chief Administrative Officer Vanessa Krawczyk assured those at the meeting that the city administration will come before the City Council to make mid-year adjustments if necessary.
Other concerns that Dunn expressed included specific departmental revenue lines that were being affected by COVID-19, such as beach parking, beach stickers, hotel, motel and mealstaxes.
"In some cases we have reduced our budget from historical levels but that probably will not be enough," he said. "In the end, we are going to have to address potential shortfalls in the revenue lines for general departmental as well as whatever decision is made on state aid."
The City Council will reconvene on Wednesday night for a virtual special meeting to vote on the FY21 budget for the city.
The annual budget report for fiscal 2021 can be found at gloucester-ma.gov/documentcenter/view/6747/2021-budget-document-1.
