City readies to reopen

Communication during any crisis is imperative, but even more so during the ever-changing novel coronavirus pandemic.
As the entire state transitions into the first phase of Gov. Charlie Baker's four-phase reopening plan, Gloucester Chief Administrative Officer Jim Destino and Public Health Director Karin Carroll have been working side by side — figuratively — to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.
"The key to this thing for us is really communication," Destino said. "We want to get the message out to people that there is a certain amount of responsibility that is on them to be able to get this thing behind us."
Good communication for Carroll and Destino these days looks like a lot of video and phone calls.
"A lot of time spent since Monday is fielding these calls and talking to people about if they are essential," Destino explained. "There are all these types of individual questions that come from different establishments that want to know why or why not."
Both administrators are working on the city's Reopening Task Force to ensure that people who have those types of questions are provided with accurate information in a timely manner.
"The team has been doing a great job of getting that information out there quickly," Carroll said. "That is a large purpose of the task force...as soon as a barbershop can open there is guidance."
The 13-person team is headed by Carroll and has representatives from the business, health, and open space sectors of the city. Destino runs the task force's food establishments and bars subcommittee.
Both the subcommittees and the task force have been meeting once a week since they formed in early May to discuss the best steps going forward during the pandemic.
"What we are doing is seeking public input on these local issues, concerns, and questions so we consider them as we devise our public policy and push it up to the Board of Health and administration to put forward something for the city," Destino said.
Carroll explained that as the task force members look to reopen the city's economy, they are emphasizing the common practices of cleaning and distancing so business, health, and open space sectors won't have to take two steps backwards come this fall.
"We are really trying to keep businesses and agencies open and reopen them and have them stay open and build on that while staying safe," Carroll said.
Back to the beach
While they continue to poll the community's response to Baker's phase one plan, the city began reopening beaches and parks on Friday.
This, however, does not mean that the sandy coast will be a free-for-all.
Although the summer heat usually attracts thousands of tourists who flood this seaside city, Destino emphasized that non-residents are still encouraged to quarantine for two weeks to stay in compliance with Centers for Disease Control regulations and keep everyone safe.
"People need to know the rules when they come to Gloucester, especially from out of state," he said, explaining that more specific criteria around tourism will be coming out.
More details as to how the city will respond to the reopening of beaches will include regulations on everything from lifeguards and restrooms to concessions and parking.
"There are going to be some bumps in the road and people are not going to be exactly happy with every decision that is made, but I think that we are doing everything to do it safely and to do it at a pace that we don't have a fall back or a resurgence or a spike," Destino said.
