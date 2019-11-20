When Massachusetts began planning for its several upcoming quadricentennials, only Plymouth and Weymouth's fall before Gloucester's in 2023. Gloucester400 has been working with others in the state also readying for their 400th commemorations.
The first of many events marking Gloucester's fourth century kicks off this Sunday, Nov. 24. Gloucester400, the group spearheading the planning, will host the program "Our Stories Begin: 1623 through 1722," about this settlement's first 100 years, at the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church.
The program will feature historic accounts of the earliest settlers and the Native Americans who already resided here as well as musical interludes and a candle-lit reading of the surnames of Gloucester’s first-settling families, many of whom still reside in Gloucester and the surrounding area. Descendants of those very families will read their family names out loud to the audience.
"How amazing is it that 400 years is happening," said Linn Parisi, chairperson of the Gloucester400 Community Outreach Committee. "We all stand on the shoulders of all of our descendants, and so many of them are still here."
Local historians Mary Ellen Lepionka and Stephanie Buck will discuss the arrival of the Dorchester UK Company in 1623, the Puritan settlers who followed, and the waves of European immigration.
Among the many stories, those attending will learn about the difference between Pilgrims and Puritans; Plymouth was settled by Pilgrims and Cape Ann was settled by Puritans, noted Linn Parisi, chairperson of the Gloucester400 Community Outreach Committee.
Gloucester organizers have been working with members of the group that is preparing to kick off the first of the state's quadricentennials next year in Plymouth, which was founded in 1620. Gloucester, the nation's oldest seaport, marks its celebration in 2023.
"With a few exceptions, Massachusetts cities and towns in the span of 1620 to 1630 are leading the way for this wave of anniversaries across the country," Parisi said.
After Plymouth comes Weymouth in 1622, Gloucester in 1623, Quincy in 1625, Salem in 1626 to name a few, and eventually Boston in 1630.
There will be many programs on Cape Ann prior to the quardicentennial to educate residents about the area's rich history.
Sunday's event is the first of four annual celebrations planned to celebrate each century of Gloucester’s 400-year saga, culminating in 2023’s year-long festivities. This event also will be videotaped and shared on the Gloucester400 website.
“Every great story has a captivating beginning and this is ours,” Parisi said. “Gloucester’s first century was a tumultuous and dramatic period in our city’s history. We hope that, after attending this event, residents will be inspired to learn more about our early heritage through the men, women, and families who founded and powered the settlement forward, in addition to exploring their own place on our 400-year timeline.”
Parisi said that a research list will be posted on the Gloucester400 website for residents who want to know more about the past.
IF YOU GO
What: “Gloucester400: Our Stories Begin, 1623 through 1722”
When: Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m.
Where: Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, at 10 Church St., Gloucester.
How much: Free.
Details: Visit www.gloucesterma400.org for more information.
How to help
A wide range of Gloucester 400 Committees are seeking volunteers whose interests and expertise align with their respective missions. Organizers are forming committees on the arts, heritage including genealogy and burial grounds/cemeteries, millennial and senior outreach, 400th community outreach, sports and recreation, Dogtown/Common settlement, tourism, education, veterans outreach, maritime including fisheries, whale watching and seafood. To volunteer on a committee or if individuals or businesses want to sponsor any part of future events, the Steering Committee may be contacted at Gloucester400@gmail.com, or Linn Parisi at Glou400outreach@gmail.com.
