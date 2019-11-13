A symposium this weekend will explore the topic of housing, its relevance to both Gloucester and Cape Ann, and the challenges and opportunities it presents for the future.
The free program, sponsored by the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation, runs Saturday, Nov. 16, from 2 to 5 p.m. and includes speakers, panels, and audience interaction. People are encouraged to attend as much of the program as they like. Ten-minute breaks with refreshments between segments will allow attendees to converse with presenters and each other.
Presenters will address the question of how Gloucester’s lack of "reasonably-priced housing" is holding the city back. Discussions will explore how creative, green and maritime economies might offer solutions.
The keynote presentation will be delivered by Andrew DeFranza, executive director of Harborlight Community Partners, which has worked to develop, manage, and advocate for affordable and inclusive housing. DeFranza will draw on his experience in regional housing to speak to the importance of community partnerships. Harborlight is part of a partnership developing affordable housing at the Cameron's restaurant site on Gloucester's Main Street. It is also working on a project in Rockport.
Additional speakers are Peggy Hegarty-Steck of Action, Inc., Carl Gustin of the Economic Development and Industrial Corporation, and Tom Balf of OceanVest. Panelists are Bob Gillis of Cape Ann Savings Bank, Shawn Henry of the Planning Board, David Houlden of the Gloucester Housing Authority, (City Councilor Jen Holmgren, Kirk Noyes of the Gloucester Development Team, and Ken Riehl of the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce.
Written audience questions will raise specific concerns and ideas for panel discussions.
“Housing is an important and timely topic for Gloucester and the region,” said Charles Nazarian, president of the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation. “Part of our mission as a civic hub and community action center is to raise awareness of contemporary topics and to bring together relevant stakeholders for a balanced public conversation.”
The Gloucester Meetinghouse, home of the Unitarian Universalist Church, is located at the corner of Church and Middle streets. The accessible side entrance is at 10 Church St. Event parking is available on the green and at nearby parking lots.
More information about the event and foundation is available at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
