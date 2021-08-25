The Gloucester School Committee planned to vote Wednesday night to mandate masks in all of the schools for students and adults and require that all adults who work in the schools be fully vaccinated against the virus.
The decision to mask up was almost made for Gloucester school officials, however, as the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education approved Education Commissioner Jeff Riley's proposal earlier this week to mandate masks for all public school staff and students through Oct. 1.
“While we are aiming to minimize risk and ensure the safety of our students, we continue to weigh safety and risk across multiple dimensions, including learning loss, social and emotional impact, mental health, family health and well-being, food insecurity, parental employment, and access to essential services," Superintendent Ben Lummis said Wednesday night.
The game plan
All staff and students, regardless of vaccination status, must wear masks indoors while in any school facility and on all transportation.
Face masks, Lummis said, would not be required when outside or when an adult is alone in a segregated space such as an office, cubicle and classroom.
The School Committee was also deciding whether to require that as a condition of employment, all adults who work in the schools be fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. Lummis noted that medical and religious exemptions should be allowed.
While vaccination will not be mandated for students — a vaccine is not available for those younger than 12 — the district will work with the mayor’s office, city Health Department, and other local agencies on a citywide campaign to get all eligible schoolchildren vaccinated.
"Vaccinations are the game changer,” Lummis said. "The more students, staff and families that are vaccinated, the better the chance we have of having a full, normal school year for all students."
He added that he hopes to have a reported percentage of students who are fully vaccinated each month and hold a vaccination clinic at O’Maley and Gloucester High schools in the beginning of the school year.
Lummis added that after Oct. 1, the state said that if a school that has a vaccination rate above 80% for staff and students, then vaccinated individuals would no longer be subject to this requirement.
Different perspectives on protocol
The School Committee's public hearing allowed members to hear what the community had to say on the issue before a vote. That landed them in a conversation that went past the Times’ deadline.
The commentary went back and forth between mask proponents and anti-maskers, both of whom were seeking for their opinion to be heard.
“Opinions vary very widely,” Gloucester Teachers Association President Cynthia Carney said. She explained that they polled their members to see what their opinions might be on both masks and vaccines. The results, Carney said, came from ⅔ of their members and that it was “overwhelming in favor of mandatory masks for teachers and students and vaccines for teachers and staff."
With 27 students coming into one of her classrooms this fall, Gloucester High School teacher Cynthia Mochowski said she is favor of the mask mandate — especially since there will be no mandated physical distancing this school year.
"There is evidence that masks work," Mochowski said.
Gloucester parent Kailey Mione has three daughters who are returning to in-person learning this fall — she has a concern about lunch time.
"What protocols will be put in place," she asked, noting the delta variant accounts for most COVID-19 cases now.
Matthew Dority believes that the decision should be left up to the parents.
"It is proven that path virus doesn't affect children the same way it affects adults," he said.
Dority added that facial expressions of a young child are paramount.
"It is so much harder to be a 5-year-old," he added.
Parent Ashley Sullivan explained that she doesn't believe children should have to wear the masks due to the physical, psychological, and emotional effects.
“I have absolutely had it,” Sullivan said, explaining her family's journey of having a child who is vaccine injured and another who struggles in the mask. “I have followed science like everyone else, and something seriously stinks.”
Dr. Erin O'Maley, a parent and physician in Gloucester, claims there is no clinically significant evidence that masking in school is effective.

"Cloth masks are a security blanket at best," O'Maley said, calling it political retribution or bargaining chips to have children mask up.
"Cloth masks are a security blanket at best," O'Maley said, calling it political retribution or bargaining chips to have children mask up.
Other parents in opposition of a mandate noted they will be pulling their children out of public school due to the decision.
