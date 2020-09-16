As the Gloucester schools prepare for the return of students on Wednesday, many pieces of those plans appear to be in place although some details — like a deal with the teachers' union — are still being hammered out.
Gloucester Superintendent Ben Lummis said Monday he can't say much about those ongoing negotiations — which cover various aspects of the schools' reopening plans — other than that they are "going well" and "making progress."
"We'll get an agreement as soon as possible," he said, adding that the schools should open as anticipated on Sept. 16 with a hybrid mix of in-person and remote instruction.
The negotiation meetings, which have been discussed both in public via Zoom and in private, executive sessions, were still scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday.
Meanwhile, Lummis had some additional details to share with parents Monday morning on health and safety protocols, mask-wearing, technology and possible after-school programs for students.
On technology, the district is asking families who were issued a Chromebook in the spring to now return it. This is for various reasons, Lummis explained — devices may be outdated, broken or need to be refurbished. As the district's IT team evaluates them, devices will refurbished and reused as much as possible.
The district is using grant money to purchase new Chromebooks, particularly for grades 3-5, where there is a large demand. But those devices are on back order until later this month, Lummis said. He expects they will be issued to students by the month's end.
This will pose some obstacles with the planned afternoon remote learning block for elementary age students who are enrolled in the schools' hybrid model.
Under that plan, students will have in-person instruction from 8 a.m. to noon at most schools, grab a pre-packaged lunch and return home for another hour of remote instruction. But for grades 3-5, Lummis said, teachers will have to adjust and delay the online component for a couple of weeks until new Chromebooks arrive.
"We will get them out as soon as possible," he said. Lummis noted this does not affect students enrolled in the remote learning academy (currently 250 in grades K-5 and 130 in grades 6-8).
For other grades, he said, the district will issue devices to K-2 students as needed. High school students will keep their devices from last year, and new devices were issued to middle school students this week.
The technology crunch isn't a problem unique to Gloucester — there's a nationwide shortage for these devices. In fact, the Gloucester schools are in good shape in this regard, Lummis said. Other districts are looking at backlogged Chromebook orders out to October, November or even December.
In Danvers, which also plans a hybrid model, Superintendent Lisa Dana told The Salem News they have a shipment of 1,000 Chromebooks due to arrive sometime in October. And still in some other Massachusetts districts, officials are asking people to temporarily donate devices due to a shortage and delayed shipments.
The Associated Press reported in late August that the world’s three biggest computer companies, Lenovo, HP and Dell, have told school districts they have a shortage of nearly 5 million laptops, in some cases exacerbated by Trump administration sanctions on Chinese suppliers.
The delays started in the spring and intensified because of high demand and disruptions of supply chains, the same reasons that toilet paper and other pandemic necessities flew off shelves a few months ago, the AP reported. Then came the Trump administration's July 20 announcement targeting Chinese companies it says were implicated in forced labor or other human rights abuses against a Muslim minority population, the Uighurs.
The Commerce Department imposed sanctions on 11 Chinese companies, including the manufacturer of multiple models of Lenovo laptops, which the company says will add several weeks to existing delays, according to a letter Lenovo sent to customers.
Back on Cape Ann, Lummis' school update also contained a reminder to parents and guardians to do daily wellness checks each morning before sending their children to school, as well as guidance on healthy hygiene habits, and protocols for if a student or staff member reports symptoms or tests positive for COVID-19.
One notable policy update on face masks is that the School Committee did vote on Sept. 9 to require all students to wear face coverings on school grounds. Previously, the district was poised to follow the state's rules on this, which require students in grades 2-12 to wear masks but preschool through first grade are strongly encouraged to do so.
The letter also addressed school ventilation systems, which public works officials say are functioning correctly with air quality at acceptable levels. Lummis also said the district continues to work with the YMCA on an after-school program and hopes to firm that up later this month.
More information can be found on the Back Together GPS website: https://sites.google.com/gloucesterschools.com/backtogethergps.
As of last report, there were eight active COVID-19 cases in Gloucester, according to state data, which still leaves the city in the green (low-risk) category for COVID-19. The case incidence rate (2.0) is an average of the past 14 days.