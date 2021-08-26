The Gloucester School Committee voted Wednesday night to mandate masks in all of their schools for students and adults and require that all adults who work in the schools be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The decision to mask up was made for Gloucester school officials, however, as the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education approved Education Commissioner Jeff Riley’s proposal earlier this week to mandate masks for all public school staff and students through Oct. 1 as a way of stopping the spread of the virus and its variants.
“While we are aiming to minimize risk and ensure the safety of our students, we continue to weigh safety and risk across multiple dimensions, including learning loss, social and emotional impact, mental health, family health and well-being, food insecurity, parental employment, and access to essential services,” Superintendent Ben Lummis said Wednesday night.
The game plan
All staff and students, regardless of vaccination status, must wear masks indoors while in any school facility and on all school transportation.
Face masks, Lummis said, would not be required when outside or when an adult is alone in a segregated space such as an office, cubicle and classroom.
The School Committee decided to require, as a condition of employment, all adults who work in the schools be fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. Lummis noted that medical and religious exemptions should be allowed.
While vaccination will not be mandated for schoolchildren — a vaccine is not available for those younger than 12 — the district will work with the mayor’s office, city Health Department, and other local agencies on a citywide campaign to get all eligible students vaccinated.
“Vaccinations are the game changer,” Lummis said. “The more students, staff and families that are vaccinated, the better the chance we have of having a full, normal school year for all students.”
He added that he hopes to have a reported percentage of students who are fully vaccinated each month and hold vaccination clinics at O’Maley and Gloucester High schools in the beginning of the school year.
Lummis said that after Oct. 1, the state said that if a school has a vaccination rate above 80% for staff and students, then vaccinated individuals would no longer be subject to the masking requirement.
Different perspectives on protocol
A public hearing on the schools' pandemic protocols was held before the School Committee voted.
The commentary went back and forth between mask proponents and anti-maskers, both of whom wanted their opinions heard.
“Opinions vary very widely,” Gloucester Teachers Association President Cynthia Carney said. She said the union polled its members to see what their opinions might be on both masks and vaccines. Two-thirds of members, Carney said, were “overwhelmingly in favor of mandatory masks for teachers and students and vaccines for teachers and staff.”
With 27 students coming into one of her classrooms this fall, Gloucester High School teacher Cynthia Mochowski said she is favor of the mask mandate — especially since there will be no mandated physical distancing this school year.
“There is evidence that masks work,” Mochowski said.
Gloucester parent Kailey Mione, who has three daughters returning to in-person learning this fall, was concerned about lunch time.
“What protocols will be put in place,” she asked, noting the highly contagious delta variant accounts for most COVID-19 cases now.
Matthew Dority believes that amsk and vaccine decisions should be left up to the parents.
“It is proven that the path of the virus doesn’t affect children the same way it affects adults,” he said.
Dority added that facial expressions of a young child are paramount.
“It is so much harder to be a 5-year-old,” he added.
Parent Ashley Sullivan said she doesn’t believe children should have to wear the masks due to the physical, psychological, and emotional effects.
“I have absolutely had it,” Sullivan said, explaining her family’s journey of having a child who is vaccine injured and another who struggles in the mask. “I have followed science like everyone else, and something seriously stinks.”
Erin O’Maley, a parent and physician in Gloucester, claims there is no clinically significant evidence that masking in school is effective.
“Cloth masks are a security blanket at best,” O’Maley said, calling it political retribution or a bargaining chip to have children mask up.
Other parents in opposition of a mandate noted they will be pulling their children out of public school due to the decision.
