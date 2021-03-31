After seeing how many people traveled over the bridge and parked illegally to access Gloucester’s famous beaches last summer, councilors are considering raising the city's parking fines.
City Council will vote in mid April to decide whether the parking fine for “improper angle parking” will increase from $15 to $25 and violating the “resident only sticker, non beach zone” will rise from $15 to $50.
The proposed changes come after a summer like none other.
Hoards of people visited city beaches to find some respite from the coronavirus pandemic, and large numbers of them parked their cars illegally.
In one July weekend alone, parking scofflaws were handed 478 parking tickets worth an estimated $31,000 in fines.
"That is the most we have ever handed out in the written record of Gloucester police history," police Chief Ed Conley said in July. "I wish that number was zero and everybody just parked legally."
For comparison, during the same weekend in 2019 only 154 tickets were handed out, and in 2018, 217 illegal parkers were tagged.
The council is scheduled to host a public hearing and vote on both possible changes on April 13.
As they look to mitigate not only the spread of the COVID-19 virus but also an inordinate number of illegally parked cars, city councilors voted to request that Gloucester's state legislators file a home rule petition that would allow the council to raise parking fines. The petition asks that city be able to increase fines when it wishes up to $150 without having to make additional requests of the state Legislature.
As the city parking ordinance reads currently, the city can issue fines up to $75 for illegal parking.
At a later date, the council will decide what monetary value should be assigned to which particular parking infraction.
“We were looking at the parking situation of the summer,” Councilor Sean Nolan said at last week’s City Council meeting.
City Council President Steve LeBlanc called Nolan's idea to reach out to the state now a “proactive approach” to handling the parking fines that come with the influx in visitors come summer.
“I think it puts us in a good position to make sure that we are not being excessive but being consistent with what other oceanfront communities are doing,” Councilor Val Gilman said.
