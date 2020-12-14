The city of Gloucester is seeking to construct new softball fields in a timely manner as its forges ahead with the consolidation of East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools.
Local and state officials are looking on “perfecting the legislation so we can move forward in a practical way with the project,” Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr said.
The City Council voted 8 in favor and one absent last week to request that state legislators amend the Article 97 home rule petition signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in August. These amendments would allow for "reasonable flexibility to construct new softball facilities and accommodations at another city open space to take the place of the current Mattos Field," General Counsel Chip Payson wrote to Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken.
"The city remains committed to finding an alternative site prior to relocating Mattos Field permanently at the Green Street location and anticipate the alternative site will be at Gloucester High School," the letter continued.
Tarr petitioned the state Legislature seeking the amendments on Thursday. The Gloucester Republican, who has been working with Democratice state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, suggested that it is best to eliminate terms of subjectivity and “give some degree of certainty” when bringing proposed amendments to the Legislature.
He referenced that the signed legislation reads “the land may no longer be needed,” noting that the word “needed” begs the question of who would make that determination.
“No longer being utilized for school purposes,” is much clearer, Tarr said.
“It eliminates the opportunity for any of our colleagues to say what does this mean and are we doing something that is open-ended that could cause a problem down the line in terms of interpretation of this language,” Tarr explained.
With the proposed amendments, the petition would read:
"The Department of Public Works of the City of Gloucester shall upgrade softball field facilities and accommodations at another city-owned open space located at 6 Green St. and 18A Beckford St. as soon as is reasonably practicable after the discontinuance of use of Mattos Field associated with the commencement of school construction.
Another amendment clarifies that transfers of land, including Mattos Field and the parcels at Green and Beckford streets, between the city and School Committee are contingent on when those land transfers occur. It also requires that land at the East Gloucester Elementary School site, once in the city's control, be placed "under the protection of Article 97 of the Amendments to the Constitution of the commonwealth to be preserved for municipal park and open space purposes."
No curveballs.
“We do believe this is about timing,” Superintendent Ben Lummis said. “About making sure it is crystal clear to the public about when these things can actually happen and to reaffirm our commitment of getting this done as soon as possible in a way that works for the timing of the project but also the ultimate dismantling of East Gloucester (school).”
As the combined school project keeps moving along, Ferrante and Tarr are ensuring that the Women's Softball League in Gloucester does not get forgotten.
“It is critically important to Rep. Ferrante, and I want that women’s softball to be accommodated,” Tarr said, adding that it is very important to them that there be no displacement of those leagues and athletes who are losing Mattos Field due to the construction of the combined elementary school.
Ferrante echoed Tarr, stating that “I just don’t want to see the women’s softball league be treated any differently than any other group that would be applying, whether that be men’s or boys."
The city’s Department of Public Works has the design for a new softball field on Green Street under contract.
Public Works Director Mike Hale noted that Mattos Field will be playable next spring up through the end of the school year and the city is working to have conversations with the Women's Softball League about its need for field space.
