As the Gloucester Public Schools district plans to consolidate two of its elementary schools, it is looking to lease swing space.
And no, not the structure you find at a playground.
The district is in need of temporary space to house the students and staff of Veterans Memorial Elementary School for two years while the school is demolished and a new school is built at 11 Webster St. The new school will house roughly 440 students from both East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools.
To be able to educate the Veterans schoolchildren during construction, administrators are looking for the temporary space to have 13 classrooms and five spaces for small group instruction; space for art, music, physical education and lunch; and office space for administrators, speech and language, counseling, nursing, and psychological services. The cost for the space must also fall within the $1 million budgeted for the lease.
“We may not be able to have all of the spaces, but we clearly listed out in the Request for Proposal (RFP) what spaces we need,” Superintendent Ben Lummis said a presentation about the district’s needs.
The swing space must also minimize the need for transportation and be in proximity to the Veterans school zone, be prepared for occupancy by the property owner, and must be ready by July 2021 for staff and students.
A similar question was asked by the district more than four years ago when students of West Parish Elementary School were moved to St. Ann Catholic School while a new school was erected at the site of the old at 10 Concord St. The district in 2016 leased St. Ann from the Archdiocese of Boston for 30 months at $14,000 per month, and spent an added $1.4 million on bringing St. Ann up to code.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken has named a RFP Review Committee consisting of two school department representatives, two city department representatives, and one School Committee member who is also a member of the School Building Committee.
As proposals roll in for this project’s swing space, the RFP Review Committee will rank them and then review proposed costs associated with each proposal.
All proposals are due Dec. 15.
