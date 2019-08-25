A message from the mayor

"Gloucester Residents, Riverfest attendees:

"Please tell us what you thought about the Riverfest Seaside Music Festival.

"It was our first time and I want to know from those who attending, those who live nearby,., etc what we did that was good, or what we need to improve. It was our first ever, over 11,000 people came and we need to know what we don’t change or what needs to change.

"Please email mayor@gloucester-ma.gov

"Without your input we can’t make changes if we don’t know the changes needed.

"Thank you all who attended, you were a great audience, it was awesome."

-- Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, on Facebook