City to adjust beach parking as residents seek to stay cool

With the hot, sticky summer weather finally here after a somewhat cloudy and rainy start to the summer, residents and nonresidents alike are flocking to Gloucester’s beaches.
Nonresident parking availability at Wingaersheek Beach is sold out on Friday, July 28, Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30, according to the Gloucester Beaches Facebook page.
As of Thursday, Good Harbor Beach was sold out for Friday, July 28.
However, there has been a surge in popularity of the city’s beaches, after data provided by the city show numbers for nonresident reservations were down in June at Wingaersheek and Good Harbor beaches. On a rainy Saturday, June 3, only 13 reservations were made at Good Harbor, while 18 were made at Wingaersheek, for example.
But with the beaches again popular, some residents were turned away at the gate at Wingaersheek Beach this past Sunday, July 23. A few nonresidents with reservations were also turned away, and the city has given them refunds, according to a spokesperson for the mayor.
Gloucester residents simply purchase a resident beach sticker to be able to park at the city’s beaches, but nonresidents must make reservations through an app called Blinkay (https://gloucester.blinkay.app/login). These reservations are nonrefundable if the weather does not hold.
On Facebook, the city apologized to residents who were turned away at the beach.
“The non-resident reservation system sold the set number of non-resident parking spaces — the turnout of residents to our beaches exceeded expectations. While the non-resident reservation system has improved the beach-going experience, today we learned an important lesson and will continue to make changes and improvements.”
The city promised to make adjustments to prevent from happening in the future. Residents with feedback were urged to contact the mayor’s office at 978-325-5100 or mayor@gloucester-ma.gov.
Pam Tobey, the mayor’s director of communications and constituent services, said Thursday that residents have been turned away at the city’s beaches in the past. The city sells more than 10,000 beach stickers, at $20 apiece, though not with the expectation all residents will show up at once. Good Harbor and Wingaersheek each have about 1,000 parking spaces and the beaches only have so much capacity.
A nonresident pass to Wingaersheek and Good Harbor Beach on weekends and holidays costs $35 and $30 on weekdays, not including a small service fee.
The city typically reserves about 500 spaces at each of these two beaches for non-resident parking reservation with the rest set aside for residents. The resident beach stickers do not guarantee one a space, Tobey said. Technically, residents do have the option to park on some residential side streets in the area of Good Harbor Beach with their resident beach stickers.
Tobey said for those looking to go to Good Harbor Beach on crowded weekends and holidays, there is a shuttle run by Cape Ann Transportation Authority, CATA, from Stage Fort Park to the footbridge. Stage Fort Park on Hough Avenue typically has plenty of parking.
In other beach news, the swimming ban at Pavilion Beach has been lifted after elevated levels of enterococci bacteria were detected there on July 18. The level has dropped to less than 10 colony forming units per ml as of Monday, July 24, according to information on the Board of Health’s website.
Other ways to beat the heat
For residents looking to get out of the heat, the city says the Rose Baker Senior Center at 6 Manuel F. Lewis Street and the Sawyer Free Library at 21 Main St. will be open for the public to cool off.
The senior center will be open Friday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Sawyer Free temporary library location will be open this Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Grace Center of Gloucester at 264 Main St. will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and the Action Inc. shelter opens daily from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.
The city is asking that, if possible, residents could check in on their elderly or mobility-impaired neighbors to ensure that they are safe and staying cool.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.