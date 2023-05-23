City to present Good Harbor Beach Creek findings

With Memorial Day just around the corner, Gloucester officials will update residents on the investigation into the contamination of the creek at Good Harbor Beach, a popular family swimming area, on Wednesday, May 24, at 6 p.m. on Zoom.
The bathing spot was closed during the summers of 2021 and 2022 to reduce the risk of illness in swimmers due to water quality samples containing elevated levels of enterococci bacteria in salt water.
The bacteria is not typically disease-causing, but its presence is associated with fecal contamination and at high concentrations can indicate the likely presence of waterborne pathogens, according to a Jan. 12 memo to the City Council from Chief Administrative Officer Jill Cahill and Public Works Director Mike Hale.
In recent months, the group Clean the Creek has formed to seek answers. It is encouraging folks on Facebook to join Wednesday’s Zoom presentation and ask questions.
The presentation will feature Mayor Greg Verga, city staff and the city’s water consultants Woodard and Curran providing an overview of the work completed to date and future plans to address the contamination.
“The city has been diligently working to identify and resolve issues related to Good Harbor Creek,” the city said in a statement. “The presentation will feature a detailed description of the investigative work done by the Department of Public Works as well as a comprehensive picture of the Health Department’s stringent testing and public health monitoring processes.”
Verga will kick the presentation with Cahill acting as moderator. Others taking part will include Public Health Nurse Cindy Junker, Health Inspector Brie Gray, and Janelle Bonn of Woodard and Curran.
After the presentation, expert panelists will answer questions from the audience.
“We hear the public’s concerns and want to assure them that the city has been working hard to identify the contamination source of Good Harbor Beach Creek,” said Verga in the prepared statement. “I understand that we have not been able to pinpoint that one source, but we are working collaboratively and strategically to address this. Transparency is critical to this issue, and I hope members of the public can leave this presentation more informed.”
In an interview Monday, Verga said the Board of Health resumed testing the last week of April and the past four tests have come back less than 10 colony forming units per 100 milliliters. Another test is scheduled Monday.
“We are hoping that by Wednesday we will have those results so it will be five weeks in a row with good results,” Verga said. He said an update with the City Council earlier this year outlined that the city was going to continue testing and then regroup around this time of year. He said Public Works has expanded its search well beyond the creek to its source to do “a significant amount of testing.”
Verga said the city had Woodward and Curran digest the results and asked it to put then into a format people could understand.
“And so that’s where we are and that’s for people to see on Wednesday,” Verga said. The mayor said he understands the issue is “emotionally charged.”
“What we want to do is figure out exactly what it is,” Verga said of the contamination which has some human DNA markers. Avian DNA markers are also present.
“I’ve asked today and said, we need to find out from the state that if indeed there is a lot of ... avian DNA, what can we do, because a lot of waterfowl are protected,” Verga said. He said state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, placed an earmark in the proposed state budget to help the city continue testing.
Verga said what the city can do to the best of its ability is do the testing and announce the results. He said the plan is to post signage warning about rain events and how that can cause increased bacteria levels, while also asking bathers to play it safe at those times.
