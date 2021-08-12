The city of Gloucester, which denied a public records request for the full report of its independent investigation into hostile workplace charges against Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, now must answer the request.
Rebecca Murray, supervisor of records for the office of the Massachusetts Secretary of State, upheld the appeal filed by the Gloucester Daily Times and gave the city 10 business days to issue a formal response to the original request.
"Based on the July 19th response, I find the city has not met its burden to withhold the report," Murray wrote in her Aug. 11 decision. "Particularly, while portions of the record may fall within an exemption, it is uncertain how the report, in its entirety, constitute intimate details of a highly personal nature or how disclosure would result in personal embarrassment to an individual of normal sensibilities. Further, upon review of the balancing test, it is unclear how a privacy interest of a government official conducting public business outweighs the public interest in this situation."
The public, Murray wrote in her letter to City Clerk Joanne Senos, who also serves as the city's records access officer, has an indelible interest in information that shows "whether public servants are carrying out their duties in a law-abiding and efficient manner."
On June 30, the Times requested a copy of the full investigation report completed by the firm of Discrimination and Harassment Solutions LLC on behalf of the city, into complaints filed against Romeo Theken by several city employees.
The city denied the request out of hand.
"The city has been as forthcoming and transparent as it is allowed to be under applicable law and policy," Thomas A. Mullen, the Lynnfield attorney representing the city, said in his July 19 letter to the Times denying the request. "The reports you requested cannot be produced pursuant to the public records law because they are clearly 'disciplinary reports' and as such fall into the category of 'personnel . . . files or information."
The allegations
The hostile-workplace complaints were filed by Harbormaster T. J. Ciarametaro Jr., Community Development Director Jill Cahill, and former Human Resources Director Donna Leete.
Ciarametaro and Cahill each accuse Romeo Theken of engaging in abusive, harassing and inappropriate comments regarding the race, religion and sexual orientation of city officials and employees, as well as members of the public.
Ciarametaro also has sued Romeo Theken and current and former members of her administration, alleging similar charges. The lawsuit, first filed in Essex County Superior Court, has been moved to U.S. District Court in Boston at the request of the defendants.
Leete, who retired last year, submitted a letter to the editor, published by the Times in April, that described the hostile work environment she experienced. She subsequently filed a formal complaint with the city against the mayor.
In denying the public records request, Mullen said the workplace complaints from the trio of city officials "are part of the workplace discipline of the city" and thus fall outside any exceptions contained in workplace statutes.
"Disclosure of this report is neither called for by, nor consistent with, the terms of the policy," Mullen wrote.
He also said the report's conclusions and recommendations "have been shared with the complainants" as required by the city's anti-harassment and discrimination prevention policy.
Attorney Liam T. O'Connell, who represents Ciarametaro, and attorney Meredith Fine, who represents Leete, disputed the claim that they or their clients have seen the full report.
"We have requested the reports and been told no," said Liam T. O'Connell, said at the time of the denied public records request. "To my knowledge, the only people who have seen the report are City Solicitor Chip Payson, the city's outside counsel Thomas Mullen, the mayor and her counsel Lenny Kesten."
Fine said she never received the final investigative report conducted by Regina M. Ryan, an attorney and president of Discrimination and Harassment Solutions, LLC., despite requesting it from the city.
"I believe attorney Mullen is engaging in some hair splitting," Fine said at the time. "He shared a summary of the report, but not the report itself. You just have to wonder why they won't release it. If it exonerates the mayor in any way, you'd think they'd release it in a heartbeat."
Instead, Romeo Theken released an uncorroborated summary of the investigation, its findings and its recommendations.
In her June 22 statement, Romeo Theken said Ryan's investigation exonerated her of any illegalities, while finding she violated the city's standards for professional communication by using profane language.
Efforts to reach the mayor Wednesday evening were unsuccessful.
