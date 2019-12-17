City trash bags are changing color, and material

Gloucester's pay-as-you-throw (PAYT) trash bags will be changing color over the next few weeks.
The so-called Barney bags — so dubbed by when introduced in 2009 by then-Mayor Carolyn Kirk because the bags’ distinct purple color matches the complexion of the kids’ TV dinosaur — will be going extinct. They'll be replaced by bags in the maroon of the Gloucester High School Fishermen.
The color, however, is not the only thing different about these new PAYT bags that hold residents' solid waste.
"They will feel different and act different," said Public Works Director Michael Hale, explaining the bags will be made with flex technology.
The new flex technology, also known as functional embossing, gives the bags expandable strength, better durability, and flexibility.
"The Department of Public Works is constantly trying to improve municipal collection services. We are pleased to introduce these enhanced bags, at the same cost, to Gloucester residents," Hale said.
The bags will continue to be available in 13- and 36-gallon sizes and the price will not change.
As current inventory turns over with the new year, the bags will switch to the new material and color.
Residents will still be able to use any purple PAYT bags they have. "If you have a purple bag, you can use a purple bag," said Hale.
The change came about after the city received complaints about the purple bags, Hale said, specifically from residents who were not satisfied with the durability of the bags.
"The new bags will function better and make it easier for residents to dispose of trash," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said.
Since 2009, Gloucester has been a part of WasteZero's bag-based PAYT program in the hopes of residents would decrease the amount of trash tossed, increase recycling, save the city money, and help the environment.
The PAYT program solid waste program charges residents for trash services based on the amount they dispose of.
"Residents are motivated to throw away less and recycle more because they can see, and control, what they are paying for trash removal," according to WasteZero's official website.
Gloucester is one of 145 municipalities in Massachusetts to adopt WasteZero's approach. Since the city joined this program, it has saved more than $1 million in disposal fees.
Hale hopes that residents will place the new PAYT bags in trash barrels, explaining that "that way there is no chance of seagulls or coyotes ripping them a part."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-338-2527 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
Bag Purchasing Locations
36-gallon large bags ($2.25 each sold in packs of 5)
ACE Hardware - Gloucester Crossing
Annie's - Concord St, West Gloucester
Braga's Gas Station - Washington Street
Crosby's Market - Manchester
Ed's Mini Mart - Washington Street
Lanesville Pkg. Store - Washington Street
Market Basket - Gloucester Crossing
Richdale's - 120 East Main St.
Schooner's in Essex - Route 133
7-Eleven - Maplewood Ave.
7 Eleven - Bass Ave.
Shaw's - East Gloucester
Shaw's Railroad Ave.
H& S Convenience - 31 Western Ave
Stop & Shop
Sunny's Variety - Railroad Avenue
Tedeschi's - Washington Street
The Building Center - Harbor Loop
Tony's Variety - Washington Street
Twin Stop Gulf - Eastern Avenue
Walgreens
13-Gallon Small Bags ($1.25 each, sold in packs of 5)
Stop N Shop
Shaw's (both locations)
Richdale's - East Main Street
Building Center
Tedeschi's Store 24
Rose Baker Senior Center - Manuel F. Lewis Street
Single Large or Small Bags
Building Center - Rogers Street
Tony's Variety - Washington Street
Tedeschi's Market - Washington Street
The Rose Baker Senior Center sells bags (5 per month) to residents who are at least 65 years old and who participate in the city's trash and recycling program.
