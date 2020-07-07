The city of Gloucester is counting down the days that the community has to take part in the 2020 U.S. Census Survey.
Every ten years a census is undertaken nationwide. The results affect the funding municipalities are awarded from the federal and state governments for schools, roads, public health initiatives and other critical infrastructure needs and services.
The census also helps determine the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives and how congressional and state legislative districts are drawn.
"I cannot stress enough — it is so important the everyone in our city is counted in the census," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said. "It's the only way to ensure our city receives all of the funding we're eligible for, which means if everyone doesn't take part, we'll lose money that could have gone to critical resources, including schools and infrastructure. Please take a few minutes to complete the survey."
Residents can take the census online at https://bit.ly/38Bf0NG, by calling 844-330-2020, or by completing and mailing the paper form that was mailed to each household. Everyone's information shared through the census is protected and used only for the purpose of getting an accurate population count.
While city administrators urge residents to take part in the survey, it is mandated by the Constitution to participate.
According to the United States Code, Title 13, Chapter 7, SubChapter II, people over 18 who refuse to answer all or part of the census can be handed a fine up to $100 and $500 for giving false answers.
Residents have until Oct. 31 to fill out the census survey online, or via phone or mail.
