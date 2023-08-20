On Thursday night, would-be members of the Class of 2036 got a taste of what school will be like at an annual community celebration to welcome the city's newest students and their families to the Gloucester Public Schools.
Besides the schools, Pathways for Children, Gloucester Education Foundation, and partners welcomed 132 kindergartners to the Gloucester Public Schools at the Countdown to Kindergarten event. They and more than 250 of their family members had a chance to:
Meet teachers, principals, and PTO leaders from each of the four elementary schools.
Do activities and receive books, crafts, treats, recipes, and more from GEF, Pathways, The Open Door, Backyard Growers, Cape Ann YMCA, First R Foundation, Wellspring, Cape Ann Art Haven, and the Cape Ann Museum.
Rock out and sing along to Jammin’ With You, who provided a live musical performance.
Take “Class of 2036” photos in the GEF photo booth with volunteer photographer Martin Del Vecchio.
Get a new backpack to start the school year.