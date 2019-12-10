In the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States, one lesson embraced by law enforcement and emergency managers was the overarching necessity of reliable communications systems to provide safety to the public in times of crisis.
That lesson has led to an assortment of state and federal programs to help individual communities upgrade their communication and dispatch systems, as well as grants to fund training for police personnel responsible for navigating real-time emergency scenarios.
In Massachusetts, the state's Executive Office of Public Safety and Security provides annual grants to many of the commonwealth's 351 cities and towns to help pay personnel costs and fees associated with mandated 911 training.
This year, Gloucester is set to receive $80,828, with the bulk — $59,633 — earmarked to reimburse payroll expenses for officers training to meet the "minimum training and certification requirements for enhanced 911 tele-communicators and minimum training requirements governing emergency medical dispatch." That also includes reimbursements for expenses for attendance at the state's 911 Dispatch Academy.
The remainder of the grant — $21,195 — is targeted for fees associated with attendance at live or online 911 training courses, as well as membership fees and conference registrations.
Gloucester police Chief Edward Conley said the state training grants enormously help communities meet training and certification regulations without putting and onerous squeeze on municipal budgets.
"They provide a lot of flexibility for chiefs to determine how they want to organize the training," Conley said.
The fiscal year 2020 state grant to Gloucester was included in the packet for Tuesday night's City Council meeting, with a request by Conley for the council to approve and accept it.
Conley said every rank-and-file officer and some sergeants in the department will participate in the training, with a particular focus on dispatchers who require 16 hours of training for certification by the state's 911 Department Dispatch Academy.
"There are many different types of training, from handling someone who might be impaired and difficult to understand to the best methods of operating new technologies, such as enhanced GPS," Conley said. "This year, we will also have training on how our dispatchers are to handle mass-shooter situations."
The courses are offered in different forums. Some are online. Some are held at central locations, such as the 911 Department Dispatch Academy. In some cases, training educators conduct the training exercises at individual police stations.
"In January, we'll be bringing in an instructor here," Conley said. "I've always believed there is a benefit to live instruction."
