Gloucester has seen the number of active cases of COVID-19 increase from nine to 14 over the past week.
Assistant Health Director Max Schenk said the majority of confirmed cases continue to be among those who were unvaccinated and between the ages of 20 and 40. That trend mirrors one happening statewide, where the largest number of infections in the last two weeks are among 20- to 40-year-olds.
None of those Gloucester residents with active infections have been hospitalized.
The percent positivity rate for the city is currently at 1.94% per 100,000 residents, with 977 tests taken in the last two weeks this side of the bridge.
According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, there were 25 cases of COVID-19 in the city in the last two weeks, up from 17 in the two weeks before July 29. In mid-June, the city had recorded no cases for the first times since the beginning of the pandemic.
There have been 2,036 confirmed cases in Gloucester as of Wednesday, when 62,695 tests had been given to residents. At least 40 residents have died of COVID-19 complications.
Across the state, there were 1,026 new, confirmed cases Wednesday, according to data released Thursday. This brings the total to 677,433 cases across the Commonwealth since the pandemic began. There were 264 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide. There have been 17,725 deaths in total.
As Gloucester works to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and its new delta variant, vaccination rollout has seen 74% of residents get at least one dose.
Residents between the ages of 65 and 74 are the most vaccinated group with 92% have received at least one dose.
Those between the ages of 50 and 75 follow close behind, with 83% to 90% receiving at least one dose.
Roughly 68% of residents 20- to 29-years-old have received at least one dose. About 63% of Gloucester 12- to 19-year-olds have been jabbed at least once.
Rockport had no active cases as of Monday, but had six cases in the last two weeks, according to state data. Three of those cases were in people 20 or younger while the fourth person was between 20 and 39. Among residents, at least 82% have received one dose of vaccination against COVID-19, while 77% are fully vaccinated.
The town had no active cases in the two weeks leading up to July 15.
Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 306 confirmed cases in Rockport, including 48 among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. As of Monday, 280 residents had recovered. At least 19 residents had died of the virus while 13,526 tests had been given to residents as of Aug 4.
Manchester had one active case as of Thursday, according to the town's website, manchester.ma.us, down from three on July 29. Of those eligible, 77% of residents are fully vaccinated.
There have been 249 confirmed cases in town, and more than 13,940 tests had been given.
Essex has had no cases in the last four weeks, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. There have been 198 confirmed cases — 110 this year and 88 in 2020— and 7,094 tests administered to residents.
