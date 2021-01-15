Civil rights activist to speak at Salem State MLK celebration

SALEM — Civil rights activist Angela Davis will deliver the keynote address during Salem State University’s 31st Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Week.
Davis has been involved in social justice movements around the world. Her work as an educator — both at the university level and in the larger public sphere — emphasizes the importance of building communities of struggle for economic, racial, and gender justice.
Her virtual address, at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, will wrap up a week of events organized around the theme, “Keep On, Keeping On: From Struggle Comes Strength.” The schedule includes an Inauguration Day watch event and the annual Freedom March and Candlelight Vigil, which will be held virtually this year.
Davis is the author of 10 books, including “Abolition Democracy” and “Are Prisons Obsolete?,” about the abolition of the prison industrial complex, a new edition of “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass,” and a collection of essays titled “The Meaning of Freedom.” Her recent work has focused on the range of social problems associated with incarceration and the generalized criminalization of communities affected by poverty and racial discrimination. She draws upon her own experiences in the early 1970s as a person who spent 18 months in jail and on trial, after being placed on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted List.”
Davis is a founding member of Critical Resistance, a national organization dedicated to the dismantling of the prison industrial complex. Internationally, she is affiliated with Sisters Inside, an abolitionist organization based in Queensland, Australia, that works in solidarity with women in prison.
A question and answer session will follow Davis’s address.
To register for Davis’s address and for more information about the weeklong celebration, visit www.salemstate.edu/MLKcelebration.