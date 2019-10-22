ClamFest returns this weekend for 37th year

ESSEX — ClamFest returns for its 37th year on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Shepard Memorial Park on Martin Street.
Guests can enjoy a plethora of artist booths and food vendors, local brews from Ipswich Ale, live music, and a police K-9 demonstration, all at no cost.
"It's an event that everyone loves to have and be involved in," said Kerry McKenna, the Cape Ann Chamber's events director. "A lot of the art vendors are exited to be there. Some kind of see it as a kickoff to their winter season."
The ever-popular clam chowder competition will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Nine local eateries are facing off this year: C.K. Pearl, Ipswich Clambake, J.T. Farnham's, Lobsta Land Restaurant, Mile Marker One, Shea's Riverside Restaurant & Bar, Village Restaurant, Windward Grille and Woodman's of Essex.
A panel of judges will select the winner of the Judges’ Award while the public will vote for their favorite to win the People’s Choice Award. According to McKenna, the competition typically sees 1,200 to 1,500 hungry taste-testers each year.
Admission to the chowder tasting costs $10 per person. All proceeds benefit the "community efforts that the Chamber supports in Essex," McKenna said.
During the festival, Manchester police and firefighters will also host a drug take-back initiative from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the station. Flu shots will also be available at the Town Hall auditorium from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Police Chief Paul Francis said parking will be available in the municipal lot and in the field. He also said there will be no street closures.
In case of rain, the festival will be moved to Sunday, Oct. 27. Updates will be posted on the Cape Ann Chamber Facebook page.
The festival is presented by the Essex Division of the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce. BankGloucester is the presenting sponsor, First Ipswich Bank is the gold sponsor and Action Inc. and Solar Five are supporting sponsors.
