Notes on parking at the entrance of the Homestead Trail in the story, "Woods to Writing Desk: Trail offers rugged terrain and 'beary' interesting legend," published online and print, require clarification. As you drive up Andrews Street, the public trail head with accessible parking will be on your left. This dirt parking lot has room for two cars and is facing a sign that reads"Homestead Trail." There is a “Private Property” sign just before the trail head, noting that there are private residencies to the left and right of the public property. As you look for parking, please note that you cannot park in driveways of neighboring properties. Be mindful and respectful of the abutting properties.