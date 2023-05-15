The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor Andrea Holbrook at 978-675-2713.
The original report "Councilors take on private road 'quagmire'," published online and in print, requires clarification. It said Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley "had a problem with prioritizing heavily trafficked private roads.” What Worthley had a problem with was adding more words to the code of ordinance book in an attempt to legislate an administrative function of prioritizing heavily trafficked roads, saying the proposed order does not give the city Public Works director any more money or staff to do the work, and the director already has the ability to prioritize repairs.