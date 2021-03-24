Cleaning out closets for spring? The Gloucester High School Class of 2023 wants your old, wearable sneakers and cleats.
Students will be accepting ready-to-wear rubber-soled shoes at a drive-by drop-off Saturday, March 27, from 8 a.m. to noon. The drop-off is in the parking lot close to the gym at the high school, 32 Leslie O. Johnson.
This shoe drive is a fundraiser for the Class of 2023. Students are working with the company Angel Bin to provide rubber-soled shoes to underdeveloped countries.
Besides Saturday's drop-event, students earlier this month placed donation boxes at each of Gloucester's seven schools. Collections will continue through May. The students' goal is to collect 700 pairs.
A final drop-off day will be held on May 15, also at the high school from 8 a.m. to noon.
Angel Bins will pick up the shoes, wash them when possible, the pack and ship them to various Third World countries. The nonprofit will pay the Class of 2023 an amount based on the weight of shoes collected.