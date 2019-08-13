ROCKPORT — Some old cars — with fins — will be cruising into town Wednesday.
The drivers are coming to Rockport for Den-Mar Rehabilitation & Nursing Center's 12th annual car show from 4 to 7 p.m. The event, free to the public, will feature a show of the antique cars, music by disc jockey John Ross, and free hot dogs and hamburgers on the center's grounds at 44 South St. There'll be face painting and Joe Popcorn's slush for the children.
The afternoon will have a 1950s theme, said Den Mar activities director Jenn Fuller, and visitors are asked to join the fun by wearing their poodle skirts, Bobbie socks and penny loafers.
While '50s autos will be on show, there will be others from all over, Fuller said.
