Local clergy across Cape Ann will be hosting a socially distanced gathering to unite the community in prayer, presentation, and a ritual of healing.
Rabbi Steven Lewis of Temple Ahavat Achim and the Rev. Sue Koehler-Arsenault of Annisquam Village Church will be hosting "Repairing Our Spirit of Connection" in response to rising instances of public expression of hate, including a large swastika recently found drawn in the sand at Good Harbor Beach.
The event is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. at Good Harbor Beach.
"At a time when across the nation divisiveness and hate are rising, the purpose of this gathering is to affirm our bonds of love, affection and fundamental connection despite political and religious differences," a press release noted.
For those who attend, physical distance and masks are required.