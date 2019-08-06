The Associated Clergy of Cape Ann are hosting a Community Vigil in the Wake of Gun Violence at the Fisherman's Wives Statue on Stacy Boulevard in Gloucester on Thursday.
The vigil will begin at 7 p.m. The Rev. Anne Deneen, pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gloucester, and the Revs. Derek Van Gulden and Sue Koehler-Arsenault, pastor and member of First Congregational Church of Rockport, respectively, were still organizing the event late Tuesday afternoon.
As faith leaders, the clergy are inviting the community to gather to mourn the loss of innocent lives taken by gun violence, to reflect on our moral responsibilities, and to be inspired to take action to protect human life.
"A part of this gathering together as a community is so we don't fall into being numb in the face of what feels like relentless acts of gun violence," Koehler-Arsenault said. "We need each other in order to find a way to protect human life."
The community vigil, which is expected to last about 45 minutes, will include readings, prayers and songs from various religious traditions.
Koehler-Arsenault said there will be a program with the order of service listed on one side, and actions those concerned about gun violence can take to try and stem it on the other side.
"It's not a protest, but we will be elevating the moral questions," she said.
All are welcome to join the vigil.
More information is available by contacting Deneen at St. Paul, 978-283-6550; Van Gulden at 978-546-6638 or revdvan@yahoo.com; and Koehler-Arsenault at 978-325-2573 or rockportrevsue@gmail.com.
