ROCKPORT — Even with a slim margin of victory for the tax override that was on Tuesday's ballot, the town clerk's office says no recount requests have been filed, as of Wednesday afternoon.
Rockport Public School's request for a Proposition 2 1/2 override passed by only 10 votes in Tuesday's Town Election. The override will allocate $777,336 in property taxes to the school’s reserve fund, which is used for emergency and non-budgeted items throughout the school year. According to the School Committee, this would keep up the district's current quality of education for the next five years.
The town clerk's office told the Times it was confident in its count, as it is with all Rockport elections.
The last time a recount was called in Rockport was during last year's state election. Rockport's second precinct was one of the randomly-selected Massachusetts communities chosen to recount their results in an effort to track error rates. During the recount, the Board of Registrars only had to reconsider one ballot.
The two contested races in this year's election were won by wider margins than the ballot question. In the Board of Selectmen race, Sarah Wilkinson was reelected to her fifth term.
"I am overwhelmed by the support I received at the polls today," Wilkinson wrote on Facebook. "To Ruth George, it truly was my honor to serve alongside you. You were certainly one of Rockport's pandemic heroes and always put the town's needs ahead of anything or anyone else. You are a true public servant."
George, who was seeking a second term on the board, finished out of the running in third, behind current Planning Board member Herman Lilja.
"It's very rewarding and refreshing," Lilja said on Wednesday. "The town has, in my mind, identified that there needs to be a change. We'll have to work hard over the next three years to show the town that we can accomplish the projects that we put our minds to."
Regarding the School Committee Race, Michael Kelley was reelected for a fourth term. On Tuesday night, Kelley took to Facebook to thank the town for supporting the override.
"By supporting the override you have expressed your faith in the power of a multi-generational town and your belief that the true future of any community lies in its school system," he said. "It's not perfect, of course — as any collective human endeavor is not — but I promise you that the School Committee will take seriously its charter to represent the students under its care and work closely with its talented and dedicated teachers, administrators and support staff (which most especially includes cafeteria and food service team members) as we embark on the two major challenges of selecting a new superintendent and working to define the shape of the school system going forward over the next ten years."
Superintendent Rob Liebow plans to retire after the end of next school year. Kelley told the Times the School Committee will begin the search for Liebow's replacement in late summer.
Former classroom teacher Mark Lorenz was elected to the second open seat on Tuesday.
"Thank you to everyone who supported my campaign for Rockport School Committee," Lorenz wrote in a prepared statement. "I know the Rockport voters made the right decision passing the override, but I know there is a lot of work to do going forward. The most immediate priorities will be starting the search for a new superintendent and working with the school and town stakeholders to determine the best path forward for Rockport schools."
In total, 2,449 of Rockport's 6,100 voters came out to this year's election — a 40% turnout.
BOARD OF SELECTMEN (two seats)
Sarah Wilkinson, 1,164
Herman Lilja, 1,124
Ruth George, 1,042
Craig Morrill, 961
Michael Polisson, 186
Write-ins, 13
Blanks, 408
ASSESSOR OF TAXES
Timothy Good, 1,696
Write-ins, 16
Blanks, 737
PLANNING BOARD
Jason Shaw, 1,640
Write-ins, 14
Blanks, 795
TRUSTEE OF PUBLIC LIBRARY
Lana Razdan, 1,747
Write-ins, 11
Blanks, 691
SCHOOL COMMITTEE (two seats)
Michael Kelley, 1,106
Mark Lorenz, 992
Elizabeth Flannagan, 776
Catherine Mazzeo, 706
John Kolackovsky, 477
Write-ins, 7
Blanks, 834
HOUSING AUTHORITY
Maureen Beeley, 1,588
Write-ins, 5
Blanks, 856
BALLOT QUESTION- PROPOSITION 2 1/2 OVERRIDE
Yes, 1,207
No, 1,197
Blanks, 45