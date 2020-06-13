In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Friday, June 12

12:07 p.m.: A caller from Washington Street reported forgery/counterfeiting. 

11:52 a.m.: A caller reported that someone was trespassing on Good Harbor Beach on Thatcher Road. 

11:09 a.m.: A school problem was reported at O'Maley School on Cherry Street. Police confirmed that it is currently under investigation. 

3:37 a.m.: A noise complaint was reported on Washington Street. 

Three noise complaints were reported on Winthrop Avenue between 1:54 a.m. and 4:28 a.m.

Thursday, June 11

10:57 p.m.: A suspicious activity with a motor vehicle was reported at Wheeler Street. Upon arrival, police were unable to find the reported vehicle. 

12:17 p.m.: A caller from Corliss Avenue reported lost/found property. 

11:41 a.m.: A case of fraudulent identity theft was reported from Poplar Court. 

ROCKPORT

Friday, June 12

3:51 a.m.: Medical emergency on Penzance Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. 

Thursday, June 11

7:05 p.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. 

8:49 p.m.: A West Wharf Road resident reported an issue with raccoons on their property. Animal Control was notified. 

7:05 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pioneer Circle. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. 

2:29 p.m.: A person reported they lost their hearing aid on Main Street. 

12:26 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services. 

8:33 a.m.: A Parker Street resident reported an electrical smell in their home. Firefighters shut the electricity off on the side of the house with the odor. 

8:05 a.m.: Medical emergency on Mt. Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. 

MANCHESTER

5:03 p.m.: Lift assist at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

3:33 p.m.: Medical emergency on Magnolia Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

2:01 p.m.: A Beach Street resident reported a flag was stolen from their property. 

ESSEX

Friday, June 12

12:16 a.m.: Medical emergency on Maple Street. The person refused ambulance services.

Thursday, June 11

3:23 p.m.: Medical emergency on Martin Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. 

2:56 p.m.: Officers removed branches from the roadway on Apple Street. 

9:36 a.m.: Medical emergency on Choate Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. 

 

 

Tags

Recommended for you