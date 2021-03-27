Officials are offering no update as to what might have happened to the woman who was found dead Wednesday morning at Burnham’s Field.
“We do not have any further information given that foul play was ruled out,” said Carrie Kimball of the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
Michele C. Piteo, 59, of Gloucester was found near the track at the field, located between Burnham and Pleasant streets, around 6:45 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no immediate signs of trauma, Chief Ed Conley said.
The incident is being actively investigated by Gloucester police and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
