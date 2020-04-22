In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, April 21
8:12 a.m.: Police responded to a report of an alarm at Norton's Tree Farm on Revere Street.
Tuesday, April 22
10:37 p.m.: An area search in the vicinity of Concord Street proved negative after a caller reported a disturbance.
3:12 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a disturbance at the train station on Railroad Avenue.
1:10 p.m.: A report of larceny at the CVS on Railroad Avenue remains undeyinvestigation.
11:37 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the Unitarian Universalist Church on Church Street for a report of a burglary.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, April 22
12:16 a.m.: Officers assisted a Granite Street resident in carrying his or her dog inside.
Tuesday, April 21
9:15 p.m.: A Lattof Farm Circle resident reported losing a wallet.
6:34 p.m.: Lift assist on Country Club Road.
6:09 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
5:24 p.m.: Lift assist on Gap Head Road.
3:06 p.m.: A Main Street property owner filed paperwork for a "No Trespass" order against a tenant.
2:03 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a water main break on Dock Square.
8:43 a.m.: A person walking a dog on Station Square reported town signs about keeping dogs on leashes had been removed and thrown in a dumpster. The DPW was notified.
7:48 a.m.: Officers spoke with a person who threw trash in a town-owned dumpster.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, April 21
2:41 p.m.: Report of a loose dog on Ancient County Way. The dog could not be apprehended.
8:41 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a fox den on School Street.
12:31 a.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a landlord allegedly harassing a tenant on School Street.
ESSEX
Tuesday, April 21
10:22 p.m.: The "Keep Right" sign on the corner of Main and Martin streets (Routes 133 and 127) was reportedly struck down by a driver. The state Department of Trasnportation was notified to repair it.
8:35 p.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
3:02 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a sink hole outside a residence on Western Avenue.
