Climate activists hang banner on Boston's iconic Citgo sign

Members of an environmental group hangs a banner that reads âœCLIMATE CHANGE NOWâ on the iconic Citgo sign near Boston's Fenway Park in Kenmore Square on Monday, Aug. 8, 2020 in Boston. The group unfurled the banner Monday evening as the Red Sox began their game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway. A spokesman for the group, Extinction Rebellion Boston, told The Boston Globe that it was hoping to bring attention to environmental issues. (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via AP)