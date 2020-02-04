ROCKPORT — The latest installment of Northeastern University's "Climate Change. A Course for Everyone" video conference series airs tonight.
The installment "Environmental Justice, Identity and Risk" will air live from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 4 at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St.
The town's Conservation Commission is offering the series in recognition of Earth Day 2020.
The series discusses many aspects of climate change which affect us already and will warrant changes in our communities and private lives.
Admission is free. For more information, call 978-546-6934 or visit www.rockportlibrary.org.
