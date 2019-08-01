A funeral procession of mourners clad in black will walk down Good Harbor Beach this Sunday, Aug. 4, from noon to 1:30 p.m. to bring attention to humans’ negative effect on the Earth and the urgency of climate change.
Mourners will be seen playing funeral dirges and original songs on drums, as well as carrying coffins on the beach.
The mourners at the event, titled “Extinction Rebellion Funeral for Good Harbor Beach and Atlantic Ocean: Mourning the Sixth Mass Extinction,” will be made up of Gloucester residents and supporters from the Massachusetts chapter of Extinction Rebellion.
Extinction Rebellion is an international, non-violent disobedience movement dedicated to fighting inaction on climate change.
More information is available by visiting www.xrmass.org.
