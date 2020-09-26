ROCKPORT — Fall Town Meeting early Saturday morning approved a five-article warrant including one encompassing nine grants proposed by the Community Preservation Committee.
Those grants include $60,000 for new floats at T Wharf and $180,000 to fix the roof at the Kitefield Road family housing unit. In total, the nine grants were worth $715,500.
There was much discussion regarding Cape Ann YMCA's request for $100,000 to construct a new splash park at its upcoming new facility in Gloucester. Some of the money would also be used in part to renovate the old Fuller School site in Gloucester.
Some in attendance questioned whether it would be an appropriate use of money during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Others took issue with giving money to an organization outside the town when there are projects in Rockport in need. Selectman Don Campbell seconded these arguments, saying "it's not the right time" for this grant.
Seelectmen Chairwoman Ruth George reported that selectmen voted 3-2 against the allocation.
Those supporting the project said it would benefit the Cape Ann community as a whole in the long run, specifically with child care. Ultimately, the motion passed by a vote of 64-45.
"We're extremely thrilled for the residents of Rockport," Cape Ann YMCA Executive Director Tim Flaherty said about the grant. "We expected it to be close because it's the town taxpayer money. ... (The Cape Ann YMCA) is the community center for Rockport, and we work to enhance the quality of life for all of Rockport kids, families and adults."
Town Meeting also allowed the Community Preservation Committee to replenish the town's community housing, open space and recreation, and historic preservation reserve accounts.
Town officials wished to keep this year's Fall Town Meeting short due to the pandemic. With only five articles on the warrant, Saturday's event clocked in at just over an hour and a half. Around 127 registered voters participated in the event either sitting out on the Rockport High School soccer field or in their cars at the adjacent parking lot.
Back in August, Annual Town Meeting approved a motion to discuss seven community petitions after Gov. Charlie Baker lifts his COVID-19 emergency order. The option to hold a special Town Meeting over Zoom is also on the table.
Here's how the 2020 Fall Town Meeting played out:
A: Use funds for unpaid bills of previous fiscal years. APPROVED.
B: Confirm the water and sewer enterprise funding approved at Annual Town Meeting in August. APPROVED.
C: Allow the Community Preservation Committee to present its annual report and recommendations. APPROVED.
D: Deposit Community Preservation funds in the following reserve accounts:
1. Community Housing, APPROVED.
2. Open Space/Recreation, APPROVED.
3. Historic Preservation, APPROVED UNANIMOUSLY.
E: Allow the Community Preservation Committee to issue these nine grants:
1. $60,000 for the Department of Public Works, working with the Harbormasters and the Community Preservation Committee, for the creation, construction and installation of a new float system in and for the rehabilitation of the South Harbor. APPROVED.
2. $100,000 for the YMCA of Gloucester for the creation, construction, and installation of a splash park at the YMCA facility, and for the restoration of the old Fuller School site in Gloucester. APPROVED.
3. $95,000 for the DPW Commissioners, working with the Beautification Committee, for the restoration of Harvey and Barletta parks downtown. APPROVED.
4. $100,000 for the continued conservation efforts of the Rockport Conservation Commission. APPROVED UNANIMOUSLY.
5. $30,000 for the Thacher & Straitsmouth Islands Town Committee for the restoration, rehabilitation and historic preservation of the Thacher Island Assistant Keeper’s House. APPROVED.
6. $48,500 for the Rockport Art Association for the restoration, rehabilitation and historic preservation of the Old Tavern building. APPROVED.
7. $27,000 for the DPW Commissioners, working with the Cultural District and the Community Preservation Committee, for the rehabilitation and preservation of the historic Old Firehouse Trust building. APPROVED.
8. $180,000 for the Rockport Housing Authority for new roofs at and for the rehabilitation and restoration of the Kitefield Road public housing facility. APPROVED.
9. $75,000 for Action Inc.’s Rental/Mortgage Assistance Program for the creation of community housing for Rockport residents, under the supervision of selectmen. APPROVED UNANIMOUSLY.
