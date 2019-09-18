Closing reception Thursday for 'Once Upon A Contest'

Artist Claire Wyzenbeek will help close out the Cape Ann Reads exhibit this month at the Sawyer Free Library.
The exhibit "Once Upon A Contest: Selections from Cape Ann Reads" has been on display on the main floor of the library since Aug. 15, and each Wednesday, there has been a special storytime featuring the local authors and illustrators of these children's picture books.
The art will be on display through Sept. 30, but this Thursday, Wyzenbeek, whose "Water" and "Lunar" series are currently featured in the exhibit, will be on hand for a special closing reception, starting at 6 p.m., hosted by the library's Children's Services. There will be light refreshments as well, and she will talk about her art.
Wyzenbeek's book, "Henrietta's Moon Egg," — which she wrote and illustrated — will also be the subject of the workshop storytime on Sept. 25.
For more information, contact Christy Rosso at 978-325-5505 or rosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
The next venue for the traveling exhibit is the Rockport Public Library, where it will be on view through November.
Go to capeannreads.wixsite.com/picturebooks to learn more about Cape Ann Reads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.