MANCHESTER — The North Shore Horticultural Society will host a presentation on "Victorian Flowers We Still Love” on Thursday.
Thomas Mickey will present “Victorian Flowers We Still Love” at the society's April 27 meeting from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Parish Meeting House, 62 School St. in Manchester-by-the-Sea.
This program is about James Vick (1818-1882), a Rochester, New York, seed company owner who sold America flowers for the home garden. Through his catalogs and his magazine Vick convinced people their home would not be complete without a flower garden. Today his recommendations remain popular. The flowers Vick recommended could be native plants, exotics from China or South America, long-time favorites from the English garden, or new hybrids that were coming on the market on a regular basis.
Mickey of Quincy, is professor emeritus of Communication Studies at Bridgewater State University where he taught public relations writing and directed student interns. He is a graduate of the Landscape Institute at the Boston Architectural College, a Master Gardener and has been gardening for over 30 years. He is the author of five books. His newest book “All about Flowers: James Vick’s Nineteenth-Century Seed Company,” was recently named “one of the best books of the year” by The Victorian Society in America.
The presentation is free for members, and $5 for guests.
For more information about the North Shore Horticultural Society go to https://www.nshorticulture.org/monthly-programs