MANCHESTER — Gardening is demanding on the body. Raking, pushing, pulling, lots of bending.
The Seaside Garden Club on Tuesday is offering a program that will allow gardeners to learn if they are working muscles and getting stronger, or straining muscles or joints and even getting injured.
Susan Guest will present "Your Body in the Garden: An Ergonomic Approach to Gardening" on Tuesday, March 10, at the Manchester Community Center, 40 Harbor Point. The event begins with light refreshments at 7 p.m., followed by the program at 7:30 p.m.
Gardeners will learn a variety of ways to work in the garden that provide more ease.
Club members are admitted free; guests pay $5.
Seaside Garden Club meets on the second Tuesday of the month, September through June, at the Manchester Community Center. More information on how to join is available by contacting Dorothy Sieradzki at dotsieradzki@gmail.com.
