MANCHESTER — A free program Tuesday evening looks at the links between artists' works and their gardens.
On Tuesday, March 14, the Seaside Garden Club invites the public to "Artists’ Gardens in New England," a free program with Jana Milbocker, starting at 7 p.m. at the Manchester Community Center, 40 Beach St.
Some of our most beloved painters, sculptors and authors were inspired by their gardens. Milbocker will take attendees on a virtual tour of the private havens of Edith Wharton, Julian Alden Weir, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Daniel Chester French, Emily Dickinson, Augustus Saint-Gaudens, Celia Thaxter and others.
Milbocker is the principal of Enchanted Gardens. A lecturer and author, she published "The Garden Tourist: 120 Destination Gardens and Nurseries in the Northeast,"in 2018, "The Garden Tourist’s New England" in 2020, and "The Garden Tourist’s Florida" in 2021. The 2-acre garden surrounding her Victorian home features more than 140 varieties of trees and shrubs, perennial gardens, peony and rose beds, water features and shady retreats.
This program is sponsored by a grant from the Manchester Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.
Doors open at 7 p.m., program begins at 7:30 p.m.