SALISBURY — Two people needed help from the U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday night when their small boat became stranded in a rocky area near the north jetty.
The man and woman aboard the vessel, Not on Call, were towed to safety after the Coast Guard received a call at 8:47 p.m. that the 25-foot Cuddy Cabin boat overturned in the dark, dumping the occupants into the Merrimack River, according to Seaman Boatswain's Mate Issac Dent.
But the boat didn't flip over after all, though it proved to be a stressful situation for the pair, he said.
"We pulled them out" using a 47-foot motor lifeboat, Dent said. "They were upset, but they are fine."
The woman suffered a cut to her head but declined medical treatment, he said.
The two were brought to Bridge Marina in Salisbury shortly after 9 p.m., Dent said.