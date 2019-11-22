ESSEX — As sea levels rise and weather events become more severe, there's no better time to start looking into flood insurance, according to the Northeast Coastal Coalition. This goes double for residents on Cape Ann and in other North Shore coastal communities.
"A lot of people are turned off by insurance as premiums continue to rise," said Joe Rossi, chairman and executive director of the Massachusetts Coastal Coalition. "But it's one of the ways to mitigate against these disasters. America has more flood losses than any other peril."
Currently, $32.5 billion worth of coastal properties in the state are not covered for flood damages. Those who wish to have their properties insured have three options to consider: Enroll in the National Flood Insurance Program; purchase private insurance, which may have more coverage for cheaper prices when compared to the federal option; or look into the excess flood market, which is issued by private companies and use NFIP policy as a deductible.
The importance of staying financially protected in the event of a weather emergency was the topic of public discussion when the Northeast Coastal Coalition met Friday.
"We continue to hear that these issues are not only important, but growing in urgency," said Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester.
The NCC, led by Tarr, is a group of local officials, stakeholders and members of the public that come together to discuss ways to protect their communities from the effects of climate change. Tarr said there are two issues when it comes to climate change — keeping property owners financially secure and making sure preventable disasters don't happen. He believes the way to combat these issues is to streamline the conversation across all members of the community.
"Our goal is that everyone gets a seat the table," he explained.
First to speak was Joy Duperault, director of the Flood Hazard Management Program for the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. She explained her role as a liaison between the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state. Previously, she served in a similar position in Florida.
"With my experiences in Florida, I saw what happens when a community isn't well insured (after a weather disaster)," she said. "It could take years for them to bounce back financially."
Further education about the potential of flooding and insurance is also a must, said Duperault and Rossi. While FEMA has flood maps available, they often have inaccuracies and mistakes. Duperault and Rossi both said maps culled together by members of the community are typically more reliable.
"People need to be aware of flood risks," Duperault said, "and the FEMA maps are just the start."
Also attending Friday's meeting were Essex Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki, Manchester Harbormaster Bion Pike and Alan MacMillan of the Rockport Conservation Commission, along with residents and real estate agents from Gloucester, Newburyport, Salisbury and Ipswich.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.