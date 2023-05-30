A free forum on Thursday will focus on the ecological restoration of Cape Ann’s coastlines, forests, and downtowns.
The Cape Ann Climate Coalition is hosting the June 1 meeting from 5 p.m. to 8 in the vestry at Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St. Light refreshments will be served.
The coalition is seeking public input on protecting and restoring the health of Cape Ann's coastlines, forested uplands, and downtowns.
It is looking for answers to questions such as:
- "How would you describe the unique features of Cape Ann’s ecosystems — our ocean views, beaches, salt marshes, shellfish beds, forests, urban trees and gardens — and are you worried about their health or decline?
- "What assets or resources are you personally most concerned about protecting and do you have specific suggestions for measures Cape Ann communities should think about taking to protect these ecosystems?
- "Do you think that our varied coastlines and uplands and a history of working on the ocean and the land define us as unique cultures and communities?”
The coalition is looking for suggestions from residents on priority areas of concern and ways that Cape Ann communities could be managing these resources better for the many benefits these ecosystems provide.
Any one who cannot attend may fill out the brief survey related to this story online at gloucestertimes.com and send it to the coalition.
The forum is a collaborative effort of theHarvard University Graduate School of Design, Cape Ann Climate Coalition, TownGreen, Water Alliance, the Town of Manchester-by-the-Sea and the City of Gloucester.
Gloucester, Essex, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Rockport officials and volunteers comprise the Cape Ann Climate Coalition. More information is available at www.capeannclimatecoalition.org.