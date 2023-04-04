The replacement of the formerly weather-worn “Welcome to Gloucester” sign — visible to Route 128 northbound drivers zipping around Grant Circle — for a time welcomed seaport visitors with a slight species twist.
Instead of cod, tuna adorned the sign that was replaced in February.
But not anymore.
The new sign recreated the old one, complete with a detailed rendering of the Leonard Craske statue of the Fisherman at the Wheel at the Fishermen’s Memorial on Stacy Boulevard. It recreated the anchors and the schooner on top. The new sign was seen as a way to help commemorate the Gloucester 400+ celebration.
However, the cod that had long adorned the sign were replaced with tuna in a nod to the city’s newfound fame as the backdrop to the hit National Geographic reality show “Wicked Tuna,” which features several local captains and is based out of Gloucester.
But in recent weeks the tuna were replaced with cod and now it is the groundfish that flank the “welcome to” slogan at the top of the sign, which was created by Seaside Graphics on Railroad Avenue.
When word that tuna, not cod, were on the sign, some residents took to the Times’ Facebook page to comment that while they think “Wicked Tuna” is “cool,” it does not represent the seaport’s long history. The post drew 88 comments. Some pointed out the “Sacred Cod” hangs in the Massachusetts House of Representatives, and the importance of cod to the history of the Bay State, as well as Gloucester. The Statehouse cod has been in place since 1784.
Mayor Greg Verga said in a statement he believes the cod are representative of the seaport’s rich fishing history dating to 1623 and before.
“Seaside Graphics brought our city’s welcome sign back to life,” Mayor Greg Verga wrote in an email, “and I am grateful for their hard work and collaboration on this project. The cod is much more representative of the founding of our city and storied fishing heritage. And as we acknowledge our 400th anniversary, it is more appropriate than ever that the cod remain a welcoming symbol to those entering our city.”
