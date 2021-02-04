A film featuring familiar scenes of Cape Ann, in both Gloucester and Rockport, has captured top honors at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.
"CODA," written and directed by Sian Heder, won the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award, a directing award for Heder, the U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic, and the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award: Best Ensemble.
The film features two elements beloved on Cape Ann, the fishing industry and music.
"As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family's fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents," according to an IMDb synopsis.
The teenager struggles with her ambitions and devotion to her family.
"Her dreams of going away to study singing at college are complicated by the important role she plays in helping her deaf father, mother and brother launch their fishing business," according to Variety magazine.
The film stars Academy Award-winner Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Eugenio Derbez, Daniel Durant, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Amy Forsyth, and Kevin Chapman.
The waterfront Shalin Performance Center in Rockport was among the locations featured in the film.
Tony Beadle, president and CEO of Rockport Music, noted that a scene was filmed at the music hall before the current coronavirus pandemic.
"The girl aspired to go to Berklee (College of Music), and they turned the hall into the place where she auditioned and they had a Berklee sign in the lobby," said Beadle. "Marlee Matlin was around and the young lady (Jones) was filmed on the stage. We were wondering if the scenes would be included in the movie because it is common for scenes to get cut during the editing process."
Beadle learned the music hall made the cut when Deborah Epstein and Alan Joslin, the architects of the Shalin Liu Performance Center, watched the film virtually during the Sundance Film Festival.
"Deborah and I chose to watch the film due to our interest in the Gloucester fishing community. To our surprise, as the central character approaches a very emotional moment in the film, presumably in Boston, we suddenly realize the location being used for that downtown destination is the concert chamber of the Shalin Liu Performance Center. It added a bit more complicated emotion to the scene for us," Joslin said. "Fortunately the hall played its part beautifully and we are hoping it will garner awards for 'best supporting scenery.' We are pleased that the movie has captured just about every other award at Sundance. The North Shore can wear it proudly, and hopefully will be able to see it one day in the hall itself."
Also making appearances are Gloucester Harbormaster and former Coast Guardsman TJ Ciarametaro as a Coast Guard boarding officer, Gloucester fisherman Paul Vitale's dragger Angela + Rose, the Jodrey State Fish Pier, the building at 108-110 Commercial St. and owner and retired fisherman Sam Parisi, Canneys quarry on the property of the Manship Artists Residency + Studios in Lanesville, and a Pratty's sweatshirt, sported by Kotsur.
The film also broke the Sundance Film Festival's sales record when it was purchased by Apple TV+ for more than $25 million, according to several news sources.
