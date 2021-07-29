On the last day of camp, 10-year olds Mason Gossom and Johnny Tuomivirta were taking pipe cleaners, mesh, and cups to craft masterpieces.
“I am going to try and make a big bubble come out of the middle and then I have this screen on the edges so that the little bubbles can come off the edges,” Tuomivirta explained.
The students had been tasked with making two separate bubble wands. And by the sights and sounds of the classroom, they were definitely up for the challenge.
Gossom explained that his project was different from his friend’s, as he had created a cup with mesh to make a thousand little bubbles.
“I love building stuff,” Gossom said, explaining what his favorite part of camp is.
This summer, Gloucester children going into the fourth, fifth and sixth grades have had the opportunity to beef up their engineering and coding skills at the Gordon Engineering and Coding Camp held at Beeman Elementary School.
The bubble project was just one of many activities the schoolchildren dove into this summer.
“It is such a great program and the kids are having so much fun at it,” said Aria McElhenny of Gloucester Education Foundation. “Everyone you talk to who has a child here is like, ‘Oh my gosh, they are having a blast.'”
“They had such a huge response this summer that there is a waitlist and they had to add a classroom to serve as many kids as they could,” she added.
The camp was made possible — and free for all who attended — by the Bernard Gordon Foundation, which awarded a three-year $90,000 grant to the Gloucester Education Foundation for the camp.
The schoolchildren have been enjoying the camp because “there’s an initiative to continue it outside of school,” camp leader AnnMarie Wentzell said. “They are happy and engaged.”
Each week, students are given the opportunity to work through a different engineering adventure packet. Each packet utilizes the "Engineering is Elementary" curriculum developed by the Boston’s Museum of Science.
Past years, the camp has used packets titled "The Sky’s the Limit: Engineering Flying Technologies" and "Go Green: Engineering Recycled Racers."
During a week this summer, the children focused on "‘Shake Things Up: Engineering Earthquake-Resistant Buildings in Haiti" and keyed in how to create buildings that could withstand the 2010 Haiti Earthquake. Campers learning the Richter Scale, which is used to measure the magnitude of the earthquakes, and followed directions to build shake tables out of foam core boards, rubber bands, tubes and hex nuts. They then assembled different shaped buildings out of index cards, coffee stirrers and pipe cleaners to determine which shapes were the most earth-quake resistant.
Students then created a house, library, hospital or apartment building with a variety of materials and tested them on their shake plates.
In addition to harnessing their inner engineers, children had a chance to sign onto a website called CodeMonkey, which used games to teach how to code. Coding is the use of computer programming languages to give computers and machines instructions on what actions to perform.
“The computer program has inspired some students to exceed expectations and even work on it at home, with some students reaching up to level 90 and learning Python” Gloucester High School graduate Cameron Muniz wrote to the Times in a release. Python is a code often used to build computer software.
