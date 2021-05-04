Coffee for life: Gifts up odds of winning

ROCKPORT — Thanks to some generous “re-donations,” there are now a few more chances to win a coffee for life while helping the Educational Foundation for Rockport.
Anyone who makes a $1,000 donation to the Educational Foundation for Rockport will be entered in a drawing for a for one winner to receive a free small coffee drink daily — for life— from Brothers Brew in downtown Rockport. The entries have been limited to 25 to increase the chance of a win. A Rockport student will draw the lucky winner at Brothers Brew on Friday, May 7. It is not necessary to be present at the drawing to win.
The foundation put together this once-in-a-lifetime generous promotion from the Brackett family at Brothers Brew. The winner can keep the win or gift it to an employee or friend or family member. A one-of-a kind identification card will be created for the recipient.
Each $1,000 donor also receives a $25 gift certificate to Brothers Brew.
Jamy Buchanan Madeja, president of the Educational Foundation for Rockport, noted that some donors in this effort, which began late last December, have asked for their chance to be put back out for others to donate, in hopes of attracting more donations to the foundation.
This was one of the foundation's efforts to raise money during the pandemic.
The foundation provides money for students and teachers at all grade levels. In response to a recent request, the foundation awarded a $1,600 grant for the creation of an outdoor preschool classroom, an idea researched and designed by teachers and students, and supported by both the principal and the superintendent.
In other efforts, the foundation plans to award more than $21,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors, and has already contributed $5,000 toward the purchase of an Actively Learn subscription used by students and teachers in remote learning, and provided money to the Rockport High School DECA organization for its annual membership.
"Public education for all is a constitutional right still in progress towards actualization. The Educational Foundation for Rockport is proud of the Rockport Public Schools and the work we do together to supplement what the public budget covers, especially with sudden needs like this pandemic and pilot programs needing time to get into the usual budget. We are also especially focused on scholarships to encourage every student to remain a scholar," said Madeja. "Every single donation, every dollar, makes a difference. Thank you to everyone who does what they can for our public schools.”
Donations for the one-time coffee-for-life promotion, or any contribution in any amount, can be done by check made out to the "Educational Foundation for Rockport" and sent to; P.O. Box 836; Rockport, MA 01966, or through the website at rockportedfoundation.org.