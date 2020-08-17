Dogtown, Motif No. 1, Half Moon Beach.
These are all destinations along the coast that are just a glimpse of what makes Cape Ann so unique.
And now, thanks to a local coffee roasting company just a road off of Main Street, coffee lovers can get a taste of the local landmarks in a 12-ounce bag. They'll soon be able to get Indian food, too.
Breakwater Roasters has been providing the community with locally roasted beans for quite a while. But now the coffee roasting company has opened a coffee shop at 3 Duncan St., which formerly housed now-closed restaurants Alchemy and Happy Belly.
"We just kind of wanted to speak with the community," said general manager and self-proclaimed roaster extraordinaire Tom Martin. "We wanted this to be 'at home' for them. People can come in and see our Dogtown blend and be like, 'I grew up in Dogtown'."
In addition to coffee, the shop, which opened July 16, provides baked goods and is planning to offer breakfast sandwiches and quiche.
The shop sits in a cooperative space alongside the local non-profit Backyard Growers, which, according to its mission statement, aims to "cultivate healthy, connected, environmentally sustainable communities and fights for food justice by teaching people to grow their own food."
Martin is excited to have Backyard Growers as a neighbor as it is "a cooperative space that helps them with visibility and helps us with them right there."
"We love working with them," he said, explaining that Breakwater has hosted coffee events for the non-profit's board where all the proceeds go back into the local gardens.
Before the pandemic changed normal summer shopping habits, the roasting company had only been selling its beans at local farmers markets.
Now with many markets shut down or running alternative hours, Breakwater Roasters was looking for additional places to sell.
"All the local people were wondering where they could get our beans," Martin explained. "That kind of led us to open up a storefront."
Breakwater Roasters also now sells its coffee beans at local grocery stores such as The Common Crow and Willow Rest in Gloucester, and Crosby's in Manchester, as well as online at https://www.sereniteemerchandise.com/
With ample seating to accommodate social distancing guidelines while fostering a sense of hospitality for coffee connoisseurs, Breakwater's shop has something for everyone.
And by everyone, it means everyone.
Serenitee Restaurant Group, the same group to own Breakwater Roasters and Minglewood Harborside on Rogers Street, is planning to open Gloucester's first Indian restaurant in the space above the coffee shop.
In early September, Indian Restaurant Taj is scheduled to serve up what the Cape Ann residents have been requesting.
"Gloucester wants an Indian restaurant so bad," said Samantha Porter, Serenitee's director of communications. "Every couple of years we toyed with the idea of opening up something and it just seemed like really the right time."
She added that the space, as is, will foster great business "because it is this collaborative interesting space, it really feels like it could work in a way that is pretty cool."
While the hours of the coffee shop and Indian restaurant will not overlap, takeout options inspired by the restaurant will be offered at the shop and Martin plans to create some Indian-inspired cold brews such as cardamom and rose.
More details about Taj's menu and hours are expected to be announced by Serenitee as the opening date approaches.
"Coffee by day and Indian by night," Martin laughed.
Breakwater Roasters is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3 Duncan St.
