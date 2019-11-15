Mosquito-borne illness season is over in Massachusetts now that all parts of the state have experienced a hard frost.
People are no longer at risk of contracting Eastern Equine encephalitis or West Nile virus in Massachusetts after this week's cold weather, the Department of Public Health announced Thursday.
Risks are considered to have ended in an area when temperatures between 27 and 29 degrees have occurred there, the DPH said.
This year was particularly active for mosquito-borne illness in Massachusetts, with three human cases of West Nile virus and 12 human cases of EEE. Three people were reported to have died of EEE this year.
In August, state public health veterinarian Dr. Catherine Brown said EEE is cyclical in nature and Massachusetts tends to experience two to three years of "intense activity," including human cases, followed by a slower period.
She said the last outbreak before this year was from 2010 to 2012, with seven human cases and three deaths in 2012.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.