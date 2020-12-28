When the coronavirus pandemic hit stateside, it affected everyone.
Businesses closed, schools shut down, and services for those in need became harder to maintain with limited staff and new regulations.
For Beverly-based nonprofit Family Promise, which provides shelter, food, and job support for homeless families, the tightening restrictions and risk of contamination caused them to lose their rotational emergency shelter — a network of community partners that house families with children in different locations each week.
Enter the YMCA of the North Shore.
With a three-bedroom apartment available, the YMCA donated the space to Family Promise in order to welcome two new families into its program.
“It takes organizations and people coming together to find solutions when times seem impossible. Family Promise is not going to end homelessness alone, we need the support of everyone around us,” Rachel Hand, the executive director of Family Promise North Shore Boston, said in a prepared statement. “The YMCA stepped up during our time of need and we are so grateful for their willingness to help us provide shelter for families facing homelessness.”
No weights, no treadmills, no problem
Over the course of 2020, the YMCA of the North Shore has partnered with not only Family Promise, but other nonprofits such as Action, Inc. and the Grace Center in Gloucester to provide shelter for the homeless and further their goal of creating affordable housing across the North Shore and Cape Ann.
When the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan shut down its workout spaces to the general public in the spring, the Y utilized its now empty space to create a place for those who needed shelter from the elements.
At its Middle Street address in Gloucester, the Cape Ann YMCA — which is part of the YMCA of the North Shore — partnered with the two Gloucester-based nonprofits to transform the gym into a safe space with social distancing for 60 homeless residents.
“I am so proud of our Y’s commitment to meeting this need even during these trying times,” said Chris Lovasco, president and CEO of the YMCA of the North Shore. “It is wonderful to be a part of bringing the community together to support one of the most vital and basic needs to help people feel cared about and valued.”
Within one week, the Cape Ann Y not only converted its gymnasium into shelter space but also provided meals and entertainment spaces for those temporarily staying at the Y.
Laying down a foundation
The Y also has two major housing projects in the works in the region. In Beverly, a $22 million update to the Cabot Street YMCA will upgrade the housing units from 45 single-room occupancies with shared kitchens, to 67 studio-like apartments with individual kitchenettes and bathrooms. Five of those rooms will be dedicated to serving those facing homelessness in addition to those with developmental disabilities.
In Gloucester, the construction of a new Y at Gloucester Crossing means the transformation of the old Middle Street facilities into 44, one-bedroom units of senior affordable housing.
"I can't think of anything more important than having a safe affordable place to live," Lovasco said. "It is something too often taken for granted."
As the project's overall cost is pegged at approximately $17.5 million, the city has pledged to obtain at least $1 million for the project and the Y has applied for city Community Preservation Act funding. It also intends to apply to the North Shore HOME consortium and state Department of Housing and Community Development for funds and 9% Low Income Housing Tax Credits.
The Y has received backing from Gloucester's Affordable Housing Trust, which decided in early September to provide $200,000 for the project.
The application to seek funding from the state will be submitted in January.
