Turns out, there were a lot of moving parts when it came to electrical and carpentry students affixing a canopy of 14 solar panels to the side of the Automotive Tech building at Gloucester High School to help power the shop.
On Tuesday at noon, more than 20 Career/Vocational Technical Education students and those involved with its planning, funding and construction came together to cut the ribbon on the solar project.
The solar panels were a long time coming, said Gloucester High Principal James Cook, pointing out the many students and instructors who worked on the project, which will allows students to monitor its power output. And, because the pitch angles of the panels can be adjusted, the installation is interactive in that students can experiment to see which angle might produce the most power.
Cook said the project was also helped along by the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, the Building Center which donated lumber, and the city, including the Department of Public Works, the mayor’s office, the City Council, and Gloucester Public Schools.
He said this was a collaborative effort among the Career/Vocational Technical Education program’s students and staff, with assists from the Gloucester Education Foundation and Cazeault Solar & Home of Gloucester.
“What a beautiful day,” said Tim Sanborn, founder of Cazeault Solar & Home. “A gorgeous day, besides the sun shining, we are here to celebrate a great achievement, and as all the speakers said, there is no greater achievement than the collaboration of many people.”
Superintendent Ben Lummis praised the education, learning and teaching going on in school’s four shops as “some of the best teaching and learning that is happening on this whole campus.”
“It is hands on; it is active; it is engaging; it’s collaborative; it’s concrete. It creates an impact not only on the school here and the way we use electricity but also on our city and that’s the sort of thing we want our students to do more and more of,” Lummis said.
“I hope you are thoroughly proud,” said Gloucester Education Foundation Executive Director Emily Siegel. “This is an incredible accomplishment to know that you have created this. This is exactly the kind of project GEF loves to fund.
Siegel noted the solar project crossed various programs by having electrical students creating a benefit for the auto shop. Carpentry students worked on the backdrops and electrical students installed the panels and the system.
“So, when teachers say, ‘like, what kinds of stuff does GEF want to fund?’ This is exactly the kind of project we like to support,” said Siegel, saying the organization donated $22,000 to fund it.
Ted Costa, the deputy director of community outreach for state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and a Gloucester Education Foundation board member, also singled out the collaboration between Robert Devlin, the electrical instructor, and Sanborn. Devlin and Sanborn went to Gloucester High together in the early 1970s.
In addition to the four career shops that worked on the project, Costa noted that the high school’s science and engineering departments plan to track the system’s output. He also presented a citation from the state Senate to Devlin, Sanborn and Brenda Waslick, the high school’s CVTE coordinator.
“It’s obvious that it’s a team effort,” said Mayor Greg Verga, a member of the School Committee, “and we wouldn’t get anywhere in our public schools without the support of a team like we have before us. and these solar panels are something that our students will learn about the technology that is today but also the future and shows the city’s continued commitment to reducing our carbon footprint.”
Sanborn said a lot of thought went into the project to be able to meet structural codes. Devlin and Sam Ziergiebel, the solar system designer, worked about 15 months on the project, Sanborn said.
The project’s genesis dates back about seven or eight years when Devlin approached Sanborn for eight to 10 solar panels and equipment to create a mockup of a rooftop solar installation inside a lab to show students how solar panels work. About a year and a half ago, Devlin approached Sanborn about installing a solar project at Gloucester High.
“There was some agita, a good Gloucester word ‘agita,’ about putting it on a roof,” Sanborn said. Instead, of putting the panels on a roof, they decided to create a wall-mounted canopy.
Sanborn said this was a rewarding day for all involved.
“And it’s because of the vision that Bob had, to teach the students not just about wiring a house, but what other innovations can be used as it pertains to electricity,” Sanborn said.
